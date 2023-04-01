Native English-speaking teachers are leaving Hong Kong, but the Education Bureau is not worried. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong schools lose native English-speaking teachers as attrition rates spike, but Education Bureau not worried
- Just 828 teachers left in scheme, which comes with better pay, fringe benefits for expatriates
- While they are leaving for different reasons, one teacher points to frustration and schools’ ‘Chinese-only’ meetings
Native English-speaking teachers are leaving Hong Kong, but the Education Bureau is not worried. Photo: Shutterstock