Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki sees off the first batch of senior secondary students leaving on a study tour to mainland China. Photo: Handout
First batch of Hong Kong students leave for tour to mainland China under requirement by new core subject citizenship and social development
- Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki sees off first batch of students, accompanied by teachers, at West Kowloon High-speed Railway
- Around 40,000 students would go on similar trips in the current academic year, he estimated
