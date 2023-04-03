The government-subsidised Tak Sun School in Jordan, where Henry Kwok was the principal at the time of the alleged offences. Photo: Nora Tam
The government-subsidised Tak Sun School in Jordan, where Henry Kwok was the principal at the time of the alleged offences. Photo: Nora Tam
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Ex-Hong Kong primary school head charged with misconduct for allegedly hiding financial interest in private tutorial centre, leaking exam questions

  • Henry Kwok, former principal of Tak Sun School, allegedly divulged examination questions to a private tutorial centre in which he had a financial interest
  • Anti-graft probe revealed he transferred funds to Pang Wing-han, centre’s former director and shareholder, in 2017 to set up tutorial firm

Danny Mok
Updated: 10:50pm, 3 Apr, 2023

