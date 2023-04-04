Authorities have projected that Hong Kong will experience a “structural” decline in its student population. Photo: Felix Wong
2 Hong Kong schools could face axe after failing to enrol enough pupils amid birth rate decline, legislator reveals

  • Legislator says Education Bureau last week told both schools they had failed to meet 16-student quota to open new Primary One classes
  • Bureau stresses decision on schools’ fate far from final, with institutions able to have say over proposed class structure

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung and William Yiu

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Apr, 2023

