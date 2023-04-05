A school in Hong Kong facing closure because it failed to enrol enough Primary One pupils is intending to push for a review from education authorities or dig into its coffers to bear operation costs for the class, a lawmaker has revealed. Education legislator Chu Kwok Keung on Wednesday voiced outrage on a radio show that C.C.C. Cheung Chau Church Kam Kong Primary School could be forced to shut down after receiving 15 student applications for discretionary places – just one short of the requirement of 16 per class. Chu said he met the school’s management team the night before to discuss a way out for the campus. The school, located on an outlying island, was informed by the Education Bureau last Friday that it was not approved to operate any Primary One classes. Under standard procedures, it may face closure in three years because of an insufficient Primary One intake. The bureau on Tuesday said alternatives included applying for a review, self-financing a class or merging with other institutions. Chu said: “The school may consider applying for a review or operating the Primary One class in a self-financing mode. It thinks both options are relatively feasible.” He added the bureau would still have to approve any move made by the school. Chu noted the school’s sponsor might need to inject hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong dollars to operate the private class, subject to approval by September. First batch of Hong Kong students visit mainland China as required by new subject He said management was not leaning towards the option of a merger as advocated by authorities, despite the school’s links with one of the city’s largest campus sponsors, the Church of Christ in China (CCC). “According to my knowledge, the school is not directly administered by CCC, it just has some ties with one of its churches in Cheung Chau.” Hong Kong private school faces closure, first to cite emigration wave as reason Chu said it was also geographically difficult for the school to merge with other institutions not located on the island. “People who do not live on the island will not go to the school, so what will happen is students who study there will have to leave for other schools. This effectively means the closure of the school instead of a merger,” Chu separately told the Post. He also argued the merger process for schools was difficult because the bureau did not offer any details on how this was done, such as the required composition of governing bodies and wider administrative matters. “I could tell from last night’s meeting that the school has constantly improved under the new head’s leadership. But the bureau still made such a relentless decision to close it down. The bureau should also consider that the school lacked promotion during the pandemic,” he said. Campus management has to reply to the bureau on its decision, pending an April 20 deadline.