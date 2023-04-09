Some of the first pupils to head to mainland China as part of the new senior secondary school citizenship and social development course in Guangzhou. Photo: Handout
Chinese history could become mandatory for senior secondary school pupils in Hong Kong, but not examined, education body chief suggests
- Education expert says parents, not government, should pay for mandatory trips to mainland as part of new citizenship and social development course
- But Education Convergence chairman Ho Hon-kuen says government funding would still be available for families that could not afford trips
Some of the first pupils to head to mainland China as part of the new senior secondary school citizenship and social development course in Guangzhou. Photo: Handout