The University of Hong Kong has changed its guidelines for using ChatGPT. Photo: Shutterstock
The University of Hong Kong has changed its guidelines for using ChatGPT. Photo: Shutterstock
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

University of Hong Kong allows staff to use ChatGPT under new guidelines but students still banned

  • Varsity softens stance on ChatGPT allowing staff to use it for free for trial from April 17 to June 30
  • Students may be able to use it after institution’s Generative AI Task Force establishes policy and guidelines

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 7:27pm, 15 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The University of Hong Kong has changed its guidelines for using ChatGPT. Photo: Shutterstock
The University of Hong Kong has changed its guidelines for using ChatGPT. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE