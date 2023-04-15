The University of Hong Kong has changed its guidelines for using ChatGPT. Photo: Shutterstock
University of Hong Kong allows staff to use ChatGPT under new guidelines but students still banned
- Varsity softens stance on ChatGPT allowing staff to use it for free for trial from April 17 to June 30
- Students may be able to use it after institution’s Generative AI Task Force establishes policy and guidelines
