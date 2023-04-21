Chinese University of Hong Kong has appointed former HKMA chief Norman Chan as chairman of a spin-off set up to commercialise academic research. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese University spin-off company headed by ex-monetary authority chief set up to help commercialise research breakthroughs

  • CUHK Innovation has already started to identify technologies developed by the university that show commercial potential
  • Company set up to bridge gap between industry and academia and generate money that can be pumped back into university

Updated: 9:53pm, 21 Apr, 2023

