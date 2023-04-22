About 150 products produced by 1,000 pupils were on sale at a bazaar at Plaza Hollywood mall in Diamond Hill. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s budding student entrepreneurs show off products at weekend bazaar, with finance chief Paul Chan among admirers

  • Students from Ko Lui Secondary School win award for lampshades made from winter melon skins, purple sweet potatoes, corn husks and lai see packets
  • Financial secretary visits bazaar hosted by charity project that puts spotlight on city’s next generation

William Yiu

Updated: 5:46pm, 22 Apr, 2023

