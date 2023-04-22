Caritas Charles Vath College in Tung Chung. Photo: Handout
2 Hong Kong secondary schools to merge next year due to declining student population; education chief says teachers’ jobs not her priority
- Students at school in Southern district will be forced to commute to Tung Chung as two Caritas institutions merge in September 2024
- Secretary for Education Christine Choi welcomes decision, says interests of students come before ‘stability in the teaching industry’
Caritas Charles Vath College in Tung Chung. Photo: Handout