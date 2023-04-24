A Labour Department job fair in Mong Kok. The jobless rate fell to 3.3 per cent for the December-to-February period, the 11th consecutive monthly decline. Photo: May Tse
Bumper year for Hong Kong’s fresh graduates, with more jobs and better pay on offer as economy picks up
- There were 34,125 full-time job vacancies for graduates from January to March, highest in five years
- Sharp rise in retail, hotel and tourism jobs, reflecting city’s reopening and return of visitors
