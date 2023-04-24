A Labour Department job fair in Mong Kok. The jobless rate fell to 3.3 per cent for the December-to-February period, the 11th consecutive monthly decline. Photo: May Tse
A Labour Department job fair in Mong Kok. The jobless rate fell to 3.3 per cent for the December-to-February period, the 11th consecutive monthly decline. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Education

Bumper year for Hong Kong’s fresh graduates, with more jobs and better pay on offer as economy picks up

  • There were 34,125 full-time job vacancies for graduates from January to March, highest in five years
  • Sharp rise in retail, hotel and tourism jobs, reflecting city’s reopening and return of visitors

William Yiu

Updated: 9:00am, 24 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Labour Department job fair in Mong Kok. The jobless rate fell to 3.3 per cent for the December-to-February period, the 11th consecutive monthly decline. Photo: May Tse
A Labour Department job fair in Mong Kok. The jobless rate fell to 3.3 per cent for the December-to-February period, the 11th consecutive monthly decline. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE