Michelle Obama and her husband, former US president Barack Obama. Photo: @michelleobama/Instagram
Hong Kong DSE candidates take frustrations out on Michelle Obama for tough English exam using excerpt from her memoir
- Some students write crude remarks, and others use foul language about Obama and her family on social media
- Exam authority urges candidates to be polite and respectful when expressing their opinions
Michelle Obama and her husband, former US president Barack Obama. Photo: @michelleobama/Instagram