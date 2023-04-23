Michelle Obama and her husband, former US president Barack Obama. Photo: @michelleobama/Instagram
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong DSE candidates take frustrations out on Michelle Obama for tough English exam using excerpt from her memoir

  • Some students write crude remarks, and others use foul language about Obama and her family on social media
  • Exam authority urges candidates to be polite and respectful when expressing their opinions

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 10:53pm, 23 Apr, 2023

