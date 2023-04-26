Australia, Canada and the United States remained in the fourth, fifth and sixth spots respectively. Photo: Shutterstock
12 per cent of Hong Kong secondary school students left city for tertiary studies last year, most choosing mainland China
- Britain overtakes Taiwan to become second most popular destination, according to Education Bureau’s survey of 41,222 school leavers
- More chose to take shorter postsecondary courses than before, which education consultant says suggests they want to enter job market earlier
Australia, Canada and the United States remained in the fourth, fifth and sixth spots respectively. Photo: Shutterstock