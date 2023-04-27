The investigation found that some of the bureau’s guidelines for schools were too broad. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The investigation found that some of the bureau’s guidelines for schools were too broad. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong’s ombudsman accuses education authorities of ineffective monitoring of boarding schools for students with intellectual disabilities

  • According to ombudsman report, guidelines for use of physical restraint and seclusion at schools for children with disabilities ‘too broad’
  • Education Bureau neither required installation of CCTV systems nor provided grants for such equipment, watchdog says

Connor Mycroft
Connor Mycroft

Updated: 5:03pm, 27 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The investigation found that some of the bureau’s guidelines for schools were too broad. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The investigation found that some of the bureau’s guidelines for schools were too broad. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE