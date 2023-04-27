The final liberal studies exam did not involve any questions related to politics. Photo: Handout
‘Bittersweet’ ending: 44,000 DSE pupils take last ever liberal studies test under Hong Kong’s university entrance exams
- Questions about city’s plastic shopping bag charge and quality of life for elderly residents appear in final exam
- Controversial subject soon to be scrapped to make way for revamped syllabus under ‘citizenship and social development’
The final liberal studies exam did not involve any questions related to politics. Photo: Handout