The final liberal studies exam did not involve any questions related to politics. Photo: Handout
The final liberal studies exam did not involve any questions related to politics. Photo: Handout
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

‘Bittersweet’ ending: 44,000 DSE pupils take last ever liberal studies test under Hong Kong’s university entrance exams

  • Questions about city’s plastic shopping bag charge and quality of life for elderly residents appear in final exam
  • Controversial subject soon to be scrapped to make way for revamped syllabus under ‘citizenship and social development’

Doris Wai
Doris Wai

Updated: 9:20pm, 27 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The final liberal studies exam did not involve any questions related to politics. Photo: Handout
The final liberal studies exam did not involve any questions related to politics. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE