China Holiness Church Living Spirit College. Photo: Handout
China Holiness Church Living Spirit College. Photo: Handout
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong exam authority warns DSE students against taking photos, following backlash over pupil, teacher celebratory pictures

  • Concerns raised after three images on Instagram showed nearly 50 students and some teachers standing on stage of school’s exam hall after sitting paper
  • City’s examination authority says it will contact school to learn more about incident, but says photo site ceased to fulfil official function once assessment was over

William Yiu

Updated: 3:49pm, 28 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China Holiness Church Living Spirit College. Photo: Handout
China Holiness Church Living Spirit College. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE