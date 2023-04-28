China Holiness Church Living Spirit College. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong exam authority warns DSE students against taking photos, following backlash over pupil, teacher celebratory pictures
- Concerns raised after three images on Instagram showed nearly 50 students and some teachers standing on stage of school’s exam hall after sitting paper
- City’s examination authority says it will contact school to learn more about incident, but says photo site ceased to fulfil official function once assessment was over
