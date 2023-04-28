Pupils at Hong Kong University Graduate Association College get their heads down on Monday for the English paper of the Diploma of Secondary Education exams. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong pupils breath sigh of relief after core subject DSE exams end, but some say parts too tough
- Core subject DSE exams in Chinese, English, maths and liberal studies over for university hopefuls
- Some pupils say some parts of exams too hard, with maths and English papers singled out as more challenging that previous years
