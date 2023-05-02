Several Western countries offered emigration pathways to Hongkongers in response to Beijing’s imposition of the national security law in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong schools lost 33,600 students in last academic year amid emigration wave, 10 per cent more than in 2020-21

  • Official figures show total number of students who left local education system exceeded 64,000 in last two years
  • But school representatives say exodus may have peaked and they expect number of departures to decrease this year

William Yiu

Updated: 9:00am, 2 May, 2023

