Hong Kong is experiencing a drop in student numbers as families emigrate in recent years. Photo: Nora Tam
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong has ‘soft landing’ approach to deal with shrinking student population, John Lee says while voicing confidence some who left city will return

  • Chief executive says authorities will monitor trend and formulate policies accordingly
  • City lost 64,109 students over the past two academic years, according to statistics analysed by the Post

Kahon Chan

Updated: 12:46pm, 2 May, 2023

