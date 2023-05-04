The Salvation Army Ann Wylie Memorial School, which the organisation plans to merge with another of its Eastern district primaries. Photo: Handout
2 primary schools in Hong Kong scheduled to merge because of falling enrolment
- Eastern district’s Salvation Army Ann Wyllie Memorial School and Salvation Army Centaline Charity Fund School earmarked for merger
- Religious organisation confirms merger plans to Post, but says no details will be released until proposal approved by Education Bureau
