The Salvation Army Ann Wylie Memorial School, which the organisation plans to merge with another of its Eastern district primaries. Photo: Handout
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

2 primary schools in Hong Kong scheduled to merge because of falling enrolment

  • Eastern district’s Salvation Army Ann Wyllie Memorial School and Salvation Army Centaline Charity Fund School earmarked for merger
  • Religious organisation confirms merger plans to Post, but says no details will be released until proposal approved by Education Bureau

William Yiu

Updated: 10:43pm, 4 May, 2023

