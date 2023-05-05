Choi said while some might think the Education Bureau lacked sympathy, authorities still had to set a minimum enrolment threshold. Photo: Shutterstock
Choi said while some might think the Education Bureau lacked sympathy, authorities still had to set a minimum enrolment threshold. Photo: Shutterstock
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong education chief confirms 5 primary schools face axe after failing to enrol enough pupils

  • Secretary for Education Christine Choi dismisses accusations that government’s demands are ‘unsympathetic’
  • Post reported last month that five schools may close after falling short of Primary One enrolment threshold of 16 students, some by only one pupil

William Yiu

Updated: 5:59pm, 5 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Choi said while some might think the Education Bureau lacked sympathy, authorities still had to set a minimum enrolment threshold. Photo: Shutterstock
Choi said while some might think the Education Bureau lacked sympathy, authorities still had to set a minimum enrolment threshold. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE