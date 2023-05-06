Pupils take the English DSE paper, the first in a month-long series of tests. Photo: Handout
Pupils take the English DSE paper, the first in a month-long series of tests. Photo: Handout
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Second week of Hong Kong’s DSE exams springs no major surprises after tough first round, pupil and tutors say

  • About 47,500 DSE candidates started elective exams this week, with science and finance-related subjects at fore
  • Educationalist say chemistry may have presented tougher challenge because of new question types

Doris WaiKelly FungYanni ChowSue Ng
Doris Wai Kelly Fung Yanni Chow and Sue Ng

Updated: 10:00am, 6 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pupils take the English DSE paper, the first in a month-long series of tests. Photo: Handout
Pupils take the English DSE paper, the first in a month-long series of tests. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE