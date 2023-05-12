Confucian Tai Shing Primary School escapes the axe after gaining permission to run a private entry level class. Photo: Handout
Education in Hong Kong
Two schools escape Hong Kong Education Bureau axe after it gets permission to run private Primary One class next year

  • Confucian Tai Shing Primary School and The Church of Christ in China Cheung Chau Church Kam Kong Primary School will run private entry-level classes
  • Principal says application to convert the primary to a non-profit private school with the next three years is being prepared

Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:28pm, 12 May, 2023

