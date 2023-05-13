Students taking Hong Kong’s university entrance exams have experienced a few surprises over the past week as they tackled an “unusual” Chinese history paper and an “easy” geography test. In the final stretch of the month-long Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams, more than 31,000 candidates took on the last of the remaining elective subjects including geography, physics and Chinese history, with some tutors reporting tests for the former two as being relatively easy. According to a tutor, Chinese history Paper 1 on Wednesday might have caught some students off guard as it did not include questions about the frequently tested An Lushan Rebellion – an eight-year civil war against the imperial rule of the Tang dynasty (618-907), which greatly weakened the regime’s centralised bureaucracy. Instead, the exam tested students’ knowledge about the Song (960-1279), Yuan (1279-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. “The Song to Qing dynasties were never tested in part one in the past,” said Lori Tsang, a tutor at Beacon College. “What is unusual about this year is that the An Lushan Rebellion, which would always appear during odd-numbered years, did not appear this year. “This year is very different, which I believe is shocking for the academic world.” But this year’s DSE geography exam was said to be one the “easiest” yet, according to Titus Chan, a tutor at King’s Glory Education Centre. “In Paper 1, the multiple-choice questions went as expected, which tested candidates on azimuth, direction, radiant and differentiating conventional signs,” he said. Chan said map reading was “not very complicated”, with only a couple of tricky questions where students needed to pay close attention. “For example, many students might get confused with conventional signs like the difference between a gas station and LPG filling station,” he added. Hong Kong DSE candidates vent anger on Michelle Obama for tough English exam He said he expected a higher cut-off rate in this year’s exam. “Last year students could get Level 5** for about 70 per cent. This year [the cut-off] will probably be higher because the exam was easier”. Annie Au-Yeung, a pupil at Good Hope School, expressed uncertainty over her performance in the physics exam on Monday, saying she found some of the questions in Paper 1 to be difficult. “I think time management is really important in this year’s exam. I had to constantly look at the time to ensure that I was not too fixated on some questions and neglecting the rest,” she said. “This year’s physics exam was a bit harder than I had expected.” She added that she was not as confident about the exams as she thought she would be. “Some of the subjects this year are more challenging than past papers. I really hope I did well enough to secure a place at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s dual degree programme in technology and management.” The DSE exams will continue on Saturday, with candidates sitting for the final elective subjects, including history. They will end on May 18. This year’s tests have stirred up a range of emotions among pupils, with some candidates venting frustrations over an English exam on April 21 after it featured a reading component with an extract from Becoming , a memoir by former United States first lady Michelle Obama, and her essay on Mother’s Day, which many said was too difficult. Pupils also bid farewell to the last liberal studies exam before the subject will be scrapped to make way for a revamped syllabus under citizenship and social development. The results of this year’s DSE exams will be released on July 19.