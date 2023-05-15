The number of academics of mainland Chinese origin has surpassed the figure for local scholars employed by Hong Kong’s eight publicly funded universities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Mainland Chinese academics outnumber locals at Hong Kong universities for first time, drawn by better pay, generous research grants

  • Eight publicly funded universities employ 1,815 mainlanders, with quarter in science, compared with 1,670 Hongkongers
  • Chen Qingyan, mechanical engineering professor at PolyU, says trend is happening worldwide as quality of mainland research improves

William Yiu

Updated: 9:10am, 15 May, 2023

