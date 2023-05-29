Some overseas academics based in Hong Kong have said limited university facilities and the cost of housing are deterring talent from sticking around. Photo: David Wong
Some overseas academics based in Hong Kong have said limited university facilities and the cost of housing are deterring talent from sticking around. Photo: David Wong
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

39 top overseas academics recruited under Hong Kong talent scheme, but some say shortage of lab resources, high property costs a deterrent

  • Limited lab space, lack of modern equipment, and high rents, putting off academic staff from overseas, foreign scientists say
  • Shortage of trained personnel at technical, PhD and postdoctoral levels also hampering development

William Yiu

Updated: 9:00am, 29 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some overseas academics based in Hong Kong have said limited university facilities and the cost of housing are deterring talent from sticking around. Photo: David Wong
Some overseas academics based in Hong Kong have said limited university facilities and the cost of housing are deterring talent from sticking around. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE