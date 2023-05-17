Discretionary places in primary classes could be slashed in a bid to protect schools threatened with closure. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong education chiefs set to back plan to cut about 1,000 places that parents can apply for at preferred primary schools to save less popular ones from closure
- School bodies say cut to discretionary places at popular primaries could help tackle under-enrolment and risk of closure at other schools
- Some experts say change would also halt ‘musical chairs’ as parents try to get their children into more popular schools
