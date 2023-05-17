Discretionary places in primary classes could be slashed in a bid to protect schools threatened with closure. Photo: Elson Li
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong education chiefs set to back plan to cut about 1,000 places that parents can apply for at preferred primary schools to save less popular ones from closure

  • School bodies say cut to discretionary places at popular primaries could help tackle under-enrolment and risk of closure at other schools
  • Some experts say change would also halt ‘musical chairs’ as parents try to get their children into more popular schools

William Yiu

Updated: 6:32pm, 17 May, 2023

Discretionary places in primary classes could be slashed in a bid to protect schools threatened with closure. Photo: Elson Li
