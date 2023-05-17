Hong Kong Primary Four pupils take third spot in a major international survey of reading ability. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong Primary Four pupils take third spot in reading survey of 57 countries and territories around the world
- Hong Kong beaten only by Singapore, which took top spot, and Ireland in major survey released on Wednesday
- But survey finds, despite high standard, city youngsters lack confidence in their reading ability
