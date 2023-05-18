Lester Garson Huang, chairman of the council (right), welcomes Freddy Boey (left), the new president of City University. Photo: May Tse
City University of Hong Kong’s new president vows not to let space constraints stand in the way of raising institution’s international ranking
- CityU welcomes Professor Freddy Boey who takes over from Way Kuo who resigned after being in charge for 15 years
- Singaporean academic says he aims to bring hope to Hong Kong’s young people and focus more on learning than on teaching
