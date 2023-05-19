Police have suggested installing security cameras at schools to help prevent crime. Photo: Handout
Security cameras in classrooms? Hong Kong lawmakers, school principals express concerns over police recommendation to help prevent crime

  • Police suggest installing cameras in areas such as classrooms, main entrances, and corridors in their new ‘SafeCity.HK’ website
  • Teachers and students will feel nervous during lessons with security cameras in classrooms, one lawmaker says

William Yiu

Updated: 6:51pm, 19 May, 2023

