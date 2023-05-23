A group of parents and children petition education secretary Christine Choi in a bid to save their primary school. Photo: Handout
Under-threat Hong Kong school barred from setting up private Primary One classes despite alumni vow to raise HK$3 million to fund scheme

  • Former pupils of Po Yan Oblate Primary School in Wong Tai Sin say they are poised to start raising cash to save school, but plan blocked by education chiefs
  • News comes after parents and children petitioned education chief Christine Choi for face-to-face meeting, but their appeal rejected

William Yiu

Updated: 7:00am, 23 May, 2023

