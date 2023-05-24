Educational courses promoted as good for securing jobs after emigration could be deregistered, the city’s No 2 official has warned. Photo: Shutterstock
Educational courses promoted as good for securing jobs after emigration could be deregistered, the city’s No 2 official has warned. Photo: Shutterstock
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong No 2 official Eric Chan warns of course deregistration for government-subsidised educational classes promoted as good for emigration

  • Chief secretary tells lawmakers course providers asked to submit promotional materials to check they are in line with aims of Continuing Education Fund
  • Move comes after Audit Commission raises concerns that some courses eligible for student subsidies were promoted as good for securing jobs abroad

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:20pm, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Educational courses promoted as good for securing jobs after emigration could be deregistered, the city’s No 2 official has warned. Photo: Shutterstock
Educational courses promoted as good for securing jobs after emigration could be deregistered, the city’s No 2 official has warned. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE