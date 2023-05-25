Secretary for Education Christine Choi at last year’s opening of the “Love Our Home, Treasure Our Country” programme. Photo: Handout.
Secretary for Education Christine Choi at last year’s opening of the “Love Our Home, Treasure Our Country” programme. Photo: Handout.
Hong Kong children
Hong Kong /  Education

National education programme to be expanded to cover more than 900 Hong Kong schools, principals say

  • School heads say ‘Love Our Home, Treasure Our Country’ programme to be expanded from next academic year
  • Aided and direct subsidy scheme schools to ‘devise their own national education activities’, which should be different from government institutions

William Yiu

Updated: 10:00am, 25 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary for Education Christine Choi at last year’s opening of the “Love Our Home, Treasure Our Country” programme. Photo: Handout.
Secretary for Education Christine Choi at last year’s opening of the “Love Our Home, Treasure Our Country” programme. Photo: Handout.
READ FULL ARTICLE