The University of Hong Kong’s faculty of medicine will launch a fast track option in September for outstanding students. Photo: David Wong
University of Hong Kong to launch shorter degree track for outstanding medical students
- Medical faculty says option will cater to high-achievers determined to quickly join public healthcare system
- Scheme will allow students to complete third-year enrichment activities early, shaving down time to graduate from six years to five
