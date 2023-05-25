Hong Kong’s ESF has announced a change to its residence-based place allocation policy. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s ESF has announced a change to its residence-based place allocation policy. Photo: May Tse
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong parents to be allowed to enrol their children in any ESF school of their choice regardless of where they live

  • English Schools Foundation changes its current residence-based place allocation policy allowing more flexibility
  • Education consultancy expert says it will enable ESF to move applicants around and achieve balance in all schools in terms of numbers and diversity

William Yiu

Updated: 6:54pm, 25 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s ESF has announced a change to its residence-based place allocation policy. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s ESF has announced a change to its residence-based place allocation policy. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE