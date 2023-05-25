Hong Kong’s ESF has announced a change to its residence-based place allocation policy. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong parents to be allowed to enrol their children in any ESF school of their choice regardless of where they live
- English Schools Foundation changes its current residence-based place allocation policy allowing more flexibility
- Education consultancy expert says it will enable ESF to move applicants around and achieve balance in all schools in terms of numbers and diversity
