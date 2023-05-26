Last year’s winners of the Student of the Year Awards. Photo: Dickson Lee
Last year’s winners of the Student of the Year Awards. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to honour young leaders’ contributions to city during pandemic at annual Student of the Year Awards

  • Students will get a chance to tell their stories while reflecting on this year’s theme, ‘Take action to drive positive change’
  • Awards do not only bring status and prestige but also give winners skill set they need to continue to succeed, says South China Morning Post CEO

Yanni Chow

Updated: 10:00am, 26 May, 2023

