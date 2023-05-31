Primary Six classes are to be spared subsidy cuts, the Education Bureau says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Primary Six classes are to be spared subsidy cuts, the Education Bureau says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong pupils set to benefit from new measure sparing schools hit with falling enrolment from subsidy cuts

  • Education Bureau to offer Primary Six classes same resources in September as Primary Five ones received in current term
  • Teachers welcome move, with one saying protection from cuts will boost learning with better ratio of teachers to pupils

William Yiu

Updated: 9:00am, 31 May, 2023

