Primary Six classes are to be spared subsidy cuts, the Education Bureau says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong pupils set to benefit from new measure sparing schools hit with falling enrolment from subsidy cuts
- Education Bureau to offer Primary Six classes same resources in September as Primary Five ones received in current term
- Teachers welcome move, with one saying protection from cuts will boost learning with better ratio of teachers to pupils
