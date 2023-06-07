Parents arrive at Yaumati Catholic Primary School in the hopes of securing a spot for their children. Photo: Elson Li
Parents arrive at Yaumati Catholic Primary School in the hopes of securing a spot for their children. Photo: Elson Li
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

‘Drastic drop’ in Hong Kong parents seeking ‘door-knocking’ places for their children at popular primary school

  • Several parents waited outside Yaumati Catholic Primary School, but principal says this is a far cry from previous years
  • More than 90 per cent of incoming Primary One pupils have secured a spot at one of their top three schools

Wynna Wong

Updated: 3:22pm, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Parents arrive at Yaumati Catholic Primary School in the hopes of securing a spot for their children. Photo: Elson Li
Parents arrive at Yaumati Catholic Primary School in the hopes of securing a spot for their children. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE