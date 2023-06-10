Students take part in a patriotic event in May, attended by Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu (centre left). Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong schools get national security Q&A kit for pupils to learn over summer break, but principals say homework too tricky for youngsters

  • Principals say issues covered in 62 questions and answers are hard for primary school pupils to grasp
  • Schools have flexibility to use handout to plan lessons and guide students, Education Bureau says

Jess Ma
Wynna Wong and Jess Ma

Updated: 5:00pm, 10 Jun, 2023

