Housewife Cheng Sze-lai took her children to join a dozen other parents and their children to petition Hong Kong’s education minister last month about a school threatened with closure. The group held up large white sheets with messages that said “I love Po Yan” and “Po Yan is my home”. The fate of Po Yan Oblate Primary School in Wong Tai Sin hung in the balance after fewer than 16 children enrolled for Primary One in the new academic year. Falling below that minimum meant the school no longer qualified for government subsidies, a signal that it would have to close, merge with another school or raise substantial funds to keep going on its own. Cheng, 36, a former student of Po Yan, has three children of her own and is the legal guardian of a nephew and niece. Three of the children are already in the school, and she hoped her six-year-old middle child would go there too. She said the school welcomed children with special education needs and ethnic minorities too. It had cared well for her 11-year-old nephew with mild autism, and the boy’s performance had improved steadily between Primary One and Primary Four. “This is the only school I prefer,” she said. Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin declined to meet the group with the media present that day, on May 20. Po Yan was one of five primary schools told they would not receive government grants to operate Primary One classes from the next academic year after only 15 children enrolled, one short of the government’s minimum requirement. This came after only 42,000 of the 56,500 children born in 2017 signed up for Primary One in public schools this year. Some are no longer in the city, having left in the wave of emigration in recent years. Educators expect worse to come, as the number of babies born since 2018 fell to a record low of 32,500 last year. The last time falling enrolments hit Hong Kong schools, between 2004 and 2010, more than 90 primary schools closed. The number of public schools fell from more than 600 in the early 2000s to 456 this year. ‘Dead-end’ choices for schools? Hong Kong’s Primary One registration results are announced in two rounds – in September, a year before the academic year begins, and then in June. Around September each year, parents who want to send their children to public schools enrol in a school of their choice. A school must have at least 16 pupils to qualify for government subsidies to cover all expenses, including teachers’ salaries, and may proceed to start a Primary One class. Those with fewer than 16 students will still receive subsidies for Primary Two and higher levels, but must close after three academic years, when all remaining pupils will be transferred to other schools. The schools may also opt for self financing, which means raising funds to open a Primary One class, merge with another school or apply to have the school reviewed. Hong Kong schools with falling pupil numbers urged to look at mergers to survive Children who do not secure a place in the September round are assigned a school in June through a central allocation, in time for the new academic year. Some parents, unhappy with their children’s assigned schools, then turn to other schools they prefer, hoping to land a place there. This last-minute process of musical chairs, commonly referred to as “door-knocking”, is possible because all schools have the discretion to admit two or three children per class at Primary One. With the sharp fall in enrolments this year, the government announced on May 30 that it would cut the number of discretionary places by one per class, slashing more than 1,000 such places. This will help less popular schools at risk of losing pupils and resources if parents move their children out. But primary school principal Chu Kwok-keung, a lawmaker representing the education sector, said schools threatened with closure really had no options as all the choices were “dead ends”. “The Education Bureau always said it would adopt a soft-landing approach to tackle the falling student population, but in fact, it has been heavy-handed in culling schools,” he said. Hong Kong authorities reject survival plans by 2 under-enrolled secondary schools Those who applied to run self-financed Primary One classes must show they had at least HK$3 million (US$383,100) in the bank as proof that they would be able to pay their teachers and cover other expenses, he said. Schools that opted for a review had little hope of success, he said. The process meant being subjected to an inspection by a team of Education Bureau officials over a few days, and securing a “good” rating for various performance indicators. Chu said officials had told him that very few schools had survived such reviews in the past. A principal representing a school council, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the option of merging, pushed by the education authorities as a way to deal with falling enrolments, was just another way to cull schools. “Merging equals axing, it is just a way to let the schools close down in an orderly manner,” the principal said. “Only one campus will be used eventually, the other must close.” Po Yan looking at closure This month, Po Yan lost its appeal to the bureau to approve its application for a review, which means it is the only one of five schools facing the axe that is looking at closure by 2026. C.C.C. Cheung Chau Church Kam Kong Primary School in Cheung Chau and Confucian Tai Shing Primary School in Wong Tai Sin succeeded in applying to run self-financed Primary One classes after proving that they had sufficient funds. The Salvation Army Centaline Charity Fund School is discussing a merger with The Salvation Army Ann Wyllie Memorial School. Both are in Chai Wan and come under the same church group. The last, St Charles School in Kennedy Town, will be allowed to join the admission exercise again as it is in a catchment area where there is still demand for Primary One places. Hong Kong secondary schools say class sizes should be cut as pupil numbers fall Po Yan is a 58-year-old Catholic school run by a religious group, The Oblates of Mary Immaculate Hong Kong, in Wong Tai Sin, an ageing area in a public housing estate. It has 44 teachers and has seen its enrolment decline over the years, with the number of Primary One classes dwindling from three to only one. The school became known for admitting special education needs (SEN) children, but that gave some parents the impression that it was not a good school. Principal Yu Sze-wai lamented on a radio programme the school was given only 20 days to choose its survival option after being told on March 31 that it could not run a Primary One class. The school applied to undergo a review, but that was rejected. Its alumni association then got together to raise funds to run a self-financed Primary One class, but the bureau said the school did not have a second option. Some would say Po Yan could have seen this coming, as its enrolment was falling for some time, while other schools in the same area had succeeded in attracting pupils every year. Hong Kong teachers migrate, leaving special needs kids struggling with new hires Concerns about special needs children The principals interviewed by the Post generally agreed that more bad news lay ahead, given the shrinking population numbers. Langton Cheung Yung-pong, honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Aided Primary School Heads Association, said the drop in student numbers was serious and the education sector was worried. He urged the government to implement small class sizes in all schools, as nearly a fifth of schools still had 30 students in every class instead of 25. The teacher-to-student ratio in schools that admit non-Chinese students and SEN children could also be raised as they needed more resources and manpower to care for these students, he added. Cheung said if schools that mainly admitted SEN students were axed, such children would flow to other schools that may not be experienced in caring for them. That meant other schools would bear the consequences if schools like Po Yan disappeared. “Schools with insufficient teachers trained in SEN teaching will find it difficult to maintain order in the classroom if the children have emotional problems or disrupt lessons,” he said. Pinky Tai Ngan-yung, director general of the Special Education Needs and Parents Association, a parent support group with nearly 700 members, said only schools with weak enrolments, like Po Yan, were willing to accept SEN children. “Students with SEN really need a classroom setting with fewer students,” she said, urging the Education Bureau to count one SEN child as two students when looking at enrolment, so that schools that were good at caring for weak students would survive. She feared that if a school like Po Yan closed, other schools without experience in handling SEN children might not take them in. In the end, it is the children who would suffer, she said. ‘Everything in Chinese’: Hong Kong’s ethnic minority students hit a wall For housewife Cheng Sze-lai, Po Yan’s looming closure is a blow. She was irritated when bureau officials called to ask if she would like to move her three older children out of Po Yan, now that her youngest would not be able to attend Primary One there. “The government wants to move my four kids around just because the school is only one student short in enrolment,” she said, adding that she had not yet chosen another school for her children. She said some parents who placed their special needs children in so-called elite schools were dismayed to find their children were excluded by classmates and unhappy there. They then moved their children to Po Yan. “Their self-confidence has grown a lot at Po Yan as the teachers pay more attention to weaker students and use their hearts to teach,” she said.