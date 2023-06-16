The Education Bureau has reminded teachers that their “words, deeds, ethics and values have a profound impact on students’ growth”. Photo: Elson Li
The Education Bureau has reminded teachers that their “words, deeds, ethics and values have a profound impact on students’ growth”. Photo: Elson Li
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong teachers should avoid physical contact with students during photos, refrain from using nicknames, education authorities say

  • Guidelines part of learning materials issued to schools to enhance teachers’ professional values and conduct, Education Bureau says
  • Teachers should also avoid making ‘inappropriate posts’ on social media, even if content made private or limited to friends only, it adds

William Yiu

Updated: 8:47pm, 16 Jun, 2023

