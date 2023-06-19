Lawmaker Tommy Cheung sits on Chinese University’s governing council. Photo: Jelly Tse
Lawmaker Tommy Cheung sits on Chinese University’s governing council. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong lawmaker Tommy Cheung in push to get university to pay for private bill he initiated to revamp governing council

  • Liberal Party lawmaker Tommy Cheung made request at recent meeting of Chinese University’s governing council, sources say
  • Cheung and two other lawmakers are seeking to cut number of council members from 55 to 34, while drastically increasing proportion of external representatives

Ng Kang-chung
Kahon Chan and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:30am, 19 Jun, 2023

