A lawmaker who also advises Hong Kong’s leader is pushing for a local university to pay more than HK$700,000 to cover the costs of a private bill he initiated to cut the percentage of staff members on its governing body, the Post has learned. Liberal Party lawmaker Tommy Cheung Yu-yan made the request at a recent meeting of the Chinese University council and it immediately met strong opposition from some fellow members, sources said on Sunday. Reforms push for university in Hong Kong after ‘appalling’ protest handling According to two separate sources, Cheung, who also sits on the government’s key decision-making Executive Council , suggested the proposed restructuring of the governing body was for the university’s benefit so it should be responsible for costs incurred in preparing the private bill. But some council members argued at the meeting that it was Cheung’s initiative and the council had never discussed it or given the go-ahead. The money was spent on fees and expenses incurred to fulfil requirements and formalities for putting forward a private bill to amend the Chinese University of Hong Kong Ordinance. Cheung had said the lion’s share of the costs went on “gazette fees”, it was understood. One council member who attended the meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity because of confidentiality rules said: “[Cheung] wanted Chinese University to settle the payment. “I was given the impression that he thought he had done [the bill] for Chinese University. But why should the university foot the bill for a lawmaker who initiated a private bill on the restructuring of the university council on his own?” The member also said Cheung had pushed the amendment bill privately and no “prior approval or consent” was obtained from the university. “It is a private member’s bill. You instructed a lawyer to draft the amendments to the ordinance and statutes [of the university]. It is common sense that you should be responsible for the costs,” the member said Chinese University of Hong Kong task force takes middle ground in council reform It was understood the discussion was eventually adjourned without a decision made. According to another source familiar with the situation, Cheung was also said to have claimed it was Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu ’s idea to have him move a bill to overhaul the university’s governing structure and that the government had also promised to waive part of the cost. Cheung on Sunday said he had no comment. But Bill Tang Ka-piu, one of three lawmakers who initiated the bill, said they only hoped the university would settle the gazette fees, not the legal costs. “As such, it is not that Cheung, or we, are asking the university to pay us back the money. Our view is that it is the responsibility of the university to settle the payment,” he said. “The amendments are especially devised for the university. It is very reasonable that the university should pay for the costs.” Chinese University of Hong Kong president to stay on until 2026 Tang pointed to private bills on Lingnan University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and noted costs incurred were covered by the institutions. A university spokeswoman said it had no comment, adding that council meeting discussions were conducted in accordance with the principle of confidentiality. A spokesman for the Education Bureau said the chief executive had given his consent to the private bill in question in accordance with Article 74 of the Basic Law . He added under the Private Bills Ordinance, the government might waive fees payable under specific circumstances and on application of the promoters of a bill. “The government processes such applications in accordance with the legal requirements and applicable procedures,” he added. The private bill to amend the Chinese University ordinance was initiated by three lawmakers on the council, with the third being Edward Lau Kwok-fan. It is expected to be introduced to the Legislative Council for a first and second reading on June 28 at the earliest. The trio are seeking to reduce the number of council members from 55 to 34 while drastically increasing the proportion of external representatives so they will dominate the body by a ratio of 2:1 to internal ones. The bill also seeks to raise the threshold for the council to appoint the university’s president to three-quarters of the council votes and increase the number of members chosen by Hong Kong’s leader. Their move was seen as the pro-establishment bloc’s response to the controversial reappointment of Professor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi, who will stay on as university president until 2026. Tuan was accused by some pro-Beijing figures of being sympathetic to protesting students during the 2019 social unrest . Hong Kong universities’ drop in global rankings blamed on lack of collaboration Under Article 74 of the Basic Law – the city’s mini constitution – lawmakers may introduce bills into Legco. But such bills cannot be related to “public expenditure or political structure or the operation of the government”, and the written consent of the chief executive is needed before bills relating to government policies are introduced. Two private bills to introduce technical updates to the Lingnan University Ordinance and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Ordinance are being proposed respectively by lawmakers Professor Lau Chi-pang and Rock Chen Chung-nin. Lau, also associate vice-president of Lingnan University, declined to discuss the total costs incurred for the private bill but said: “The university will cover the full costs, not me. My role as lawmaker is to help the university introduce the bill to Legco. It just so happens I am a member of the university’s senior management.”