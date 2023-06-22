HKU held on to its fourth position on the prestigious Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings. Photo: Sam Tsang
4 universities in Hong Kong rise in ranking of Asia’s top schools, HKU maintains 4th spot for fifth straight year
- Report based on Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings also finds Hong Kong has seen surge in mainland Chinese tertiary students
- CityU makes strongest improvement, jumping from 24th place to 16th
