An entire form was forced to retake an exam after one class received study materials that were too similar to the test questions. Photo: Handout
Investigation launched after Hong Kong school orders students to retake English exam because learning materials too similar to test questions
- Preliminary investigation shows teacher made mistake, says De La Salle Secondary School board
- Education Bureau says it will follow up and review school’s investigation results
An entire form was forced to retake an exam after one class received study materials that were too similar to the test questions. Photo: Handout