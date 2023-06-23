An entire form was forced to retake an exam after one class received study materials that were too similar to the test questions. Photo: Handout
An entire form was forced to retake an exam after one class received study materials that were too similar to the test questions. Photo: Handout
Investigation launched after Hong Kong school orders students to retake English exam because learning materials too similar to test questions

  • Preliminary investigation shows teacher made mistake, says De La Salle Secondary School board
  • Education Bureau says it will follow up and review school’s investigation results

Fiona Chow

Updated: 8:44pm, 23 Jun, 2023

