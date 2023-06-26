Honeycomb-shaped cavities in a pillar at the site. Photo: Facebook/Jason Poon Cheuk-hung
University of Hong Kong brings in new supervisors for concrete work at HK$2.5 billion campus project, after warnings over defects
- New team brought in to supervise concrete works at university’s Pok Fu Lam campus housing project, school reveals
- Construction whistle-blower Jason Poon posts photos online showing cavities and exposed reinforcement bars on several floors of site
