Honeycomb-shaped cavities in a pillar at the site. Photo: Facebook/Jason Poon Cheuk-hung
University of Hong Kong brings in new supervisors for concrete work at HK$2.5 billion campus project, after warnings over defects

  • New team brought in to supervise concrete works at university’s Pok Fu Lam campus housing project, school reveals
  • Construction whistle-blower Jason Poon posts photos online showing cavities and exposed reinforcement bars on several floors of site

Jess Ma
Jess Ma and Danny Mok

Updated: 9:47pm, 26 Jun, 2023

