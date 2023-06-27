A class at S.K.H. St James’ Primary School in Wan Chai. The central allocation results will be released on July 11. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong to cut ‘door-knocking’ places at secondary schools as student population shrinks
- So-called door-knocking places allow parents to apply to schools they prefer if they are unhappy with central allocation results
- Sources say Education Bureau planning to reduce number of discretionary places in each Secondary One class from two to one
A class at S.K.H. St James’ Primary School in Wan Chai. The central allocation results will be released on July 11. Photo: Nora Tam