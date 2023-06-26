Pupils at Yaumati Catholic Primary School take part in a flag raising ceremony designed to encourage patriotism. Photo: Jelly Tse
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong teachers ask for freedom to organise patriotic education as country’s top legislative body starts debate on bill designed to create delivery framework

  • Chinese news reports say measures for Hong Kong would promote ‘recognition of Chinese culture and consciousness to safeguard national unity’
  • But city teachers’ representative says city should get more leeway because of ‘historical differences’ on how patriotic education was delivered.

Natalie Wong
Willa Wu and Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:21pm, 26 Jun, 2023

