Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has dropped 20 places to 60th spot in a global survey of universities. Photo: Dickson Lee
6 out of 7 Hong Kong universities in global survey drop in rankings; HKUST plummets 20 places to 60th spot
- Only PolyU holds on to an unchanged position at 65th, the first time it has outstripped City University, which fell from 54th place to 70th
- HKU, highest-ranking university in city, falls five places to 26th, while Chinese University slips nine places to 47th
