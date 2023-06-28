Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has dropped 20 places to 60th spot in a global survey of universities. Photo: Dickson Lee
6 out of 7 Hong Kong universities in global survey drop in rankings; HKUST plummets 20 places to 60th spot

  • Only PolyU holds on to an unchanged position at 65th, the first time it has outstripped City University, which fell from 54th place to 70th
  • HKU, highest-ranking university in city, falls five places to 26th, while Chinese University slips nine places to 47th

William Yiu

Updated: 1:46pm, 28 Jun, 2023

