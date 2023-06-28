Public universities are to share in a HK$100 million fund set up to pay for technology innovations in the education sector. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
HK$100 million pot to be used to fund Hong Kong universities’ development of new technology and teaching and learning innovations in the sector

  • New ‘Fund for Innovative Technology in Education’ will be handled by University Grants Committee
  • Cash to be used to ‘harness innovative and breakthrough technologies’ to improve education in the eight publicly funded universities

William Yiu

Updated: 7:27pm, 28 Jun, 2023

