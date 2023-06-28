Chinese University says it was not given a proper chance to scrutinise a Legco private member’s bill to cut the numbers on its council. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Chinese University says no opportunity given to scrutinise controversial Hong Kong private member’s bill to change council’s composition
- Controversial private member’s bill from lawmaker Tommy Cheung designed to cut size of university’s council to get first reading in Legco on Thursday
- Cheung insists he has shown the bill to council members since last November and heard no objections
Chinese University says it was not given a proper chance to scrutinise a Legco private member’s bill to cut the numbers on its council. Photo: K. Y. Cheng